AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR (MWRD) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Jan-2020 / 13:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 24/01/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 73.5169 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7067222 CODE: MWRD ISIN: LU1437016972 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MWRD Sequence No.: 42737 EQS News ID: 961371 End of Announcement EQS News Service

