?Incap Corporation Major Shareholder announcements



Stock Exchange Release 27 January 2020 at 2.50 p.m. (EET)

Incap Corporation: Announcement in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act on a Change in Holdings (Ilmarinen)

Incap Corporation has on 27 January 2020 received an announcement in accordance with the Securities Market Act, according to which the total holdings of shares and votes of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Company in Incap Corporation (FI0009006407) has fallen below 5 percent threshold.



Shareholder: Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Company

Position of previous notification: 7.61% out of all shares and votes

Date of change in holdings: 24 January 2020

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed: 195,981 shares, i.e. 4.49% out of all shares and votes

Incap Corporation's total number of shares amounts to 4,365,168 and each share has one vote.

INCAP CORPORATION

For additional information, please contact:

Otto Pukk, President and CEO, tel. +372 508 0798

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Principal media

The company's home page www.incapcorp.com

INCAP IN BRIEF

Incap Corporation is an international contract manufacturer. Incap's customers are leading suppliers of high-technology equipment in their own business segments, and Incap increases their competitiveness as a strategic partner. After the acquisition of AWS Electronics Group in January 2020, Incap has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, Slovakia, U.K and Hong Kong, and the company employs approximately 1300 people. Incap's share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. as from 1997. Additional information: www.incapcorp.com.