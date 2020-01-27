Semiconductor Seals Market Size to Reach US$ 897.2 Million in 2025, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new report on Semiconductor Seals Market by Application Type (Cleaning/Etching, CVD, ALD, PVD, Oxidation, Diffusion, and Others), by Material Type (FKM, FFKM, Fluorosilicone, and Others), by Product Type (O-Rings, Lip/Bonded Seals, Gaskets, and Others), by Motion Type (Static and Dynamic), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2020-2025.

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's semiconductor seals market realities and future possibilities for the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. After a continuous interest in our oil & gas seals market, pipe seals market, and aircraft seals market report from the industry stakeholders, we have tried to further expand our research scope to the semiconductor seals market. The report segments and analyses the market in the most detailed and comprehensive manner to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available as well as formulate growth strategies.

Semiconductor Seals Market: Research Highlights

The semiconductor manufacturing process is extremely critical and sensitive where contaminations are measured in microns. Semiconductor seals are used to avoid contaminations by reducing particulates, lowering extractable, and resisting degradation in harsh plasma. The general trend in the semiconductor fabrication industry is to reduce maintenance. To reduce the maintenance cost, fabricators are demanding high-performance seals with a better life span.

As per Stratview Research, the semiconductor seals market is forecasted to grow at an impressive rate over the next five years to reach an estimated value of US$ 897.2 million in 2025. Several factors are driving the demand for seals in the semiconductor industry including increasing demand for semiconductors in high bandwidth smartphones, automotive, AI and IoT technologies and connected devices. Furthermore, there has been an increasing demand for high-performance seals for the manufacturing of 200mm to 300mm wafer sizes, reinforcing the demand for seals in the industry.

Based on the application type, the market is segmented into cleaning/etching, CVD, ALD, PVD, oxidation, diffusion, and others. Cleaning/etching is estimated to remain the largest segment of the market during the forecast period. Rising demand for more efficient cleaning technologies for the development of efficient and effective semiconductors along with growth in the demand for cleaning/etching equipment owing to increasing demand for small devices such as smartphones, laptops and other consumer goods is driving the segment's market. CVD application is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Increasing investment towards development of thin-film solar photovoltaics and a surge in the demand for semiconductor lasers are driving the growth of CVD applications.

Based on material type, the market is segmented into FKM, FFKM, fluorosilicone, and others. FFKM is expected to remain the dominant and fastest-growing sealing material type during the forecast period. Increasing demand for high-performance seals in the wake of rising wafer size will continue to propel the demand for FFKM seals. FFKM is one of the most expensive elastomers, which founds usage in gaskets and o-rings as they can sustain harsh environments and high operating temperatures.

Based on the product type, O-ring is expected to remain the dominant product type during the forecast period, propelled by high usage of o-rings in the semiconductor manufacturing process. O-rings can be used in both static and dynamic applications where there is relative motion between the parts and O-ring. O-rings are required to sustain some of the harshest operating environments during the semiconductor production process, such as high heat, aggressive plasma, hot wet chemicals and amines, and remote NF3 cleans. These factors have led to an increased usage of FKM, FFKM, and fluorosilicone materials in the manufacturing of o-rings.

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific is projected to remain the largest and fastest-growing market for semiconductor seals during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the manufacturing capital of the electrical & electronics industry, driven by many factors including low-cost manufacturing advantage, availability of raw materials, developed supply chain, and huge indigenous demand. Over the years, there has been a manufacturing shift in the electronics industry from the developed markets to Asia-Pacific. Presence of major semiconductor fabricators, such as SK Hynix, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Samsung, and Toshiba; and major semiconductor equipment manufacturers, such as Tokyo Electron Limited and Hitachi Kokusai Electric, is creating a high demand for semiconductor seals in the region.

North America is expected to remain the second-largest market for semiconductor seals during the forecast period. The USA is the largest market in North America. The presence of major semiconductor manufacturers, such as Intel, Qualcomm Incorporated, and Micron Technology, Inc., also contribute towards a large demand for semiconductor seals in the country.

Key players in the semiconductor seals market are Trelleborg AB, EnPro Industries, Inc., DuPont De Nemours Inc., Valqua Ltd., Greene Tweed & Co., Inc., EKK Eagle Industries Co., Ltd, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Freudenberg Group, Precision Polymer Engineering Limited, and MNE Co., Ltd. In recent years, major players are expanding their geographical reach and product portfolio in order to gain a competitive edge in this briskly advancing market. For instance, in 2018, DuPont De Nemours Inc. purchased a new production facility in Newark, Delaware, the USA to manufacture DuPont Kalrez.

