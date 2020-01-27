

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar extended its early decline against its major counterparts in the European session on Monday.



The aussie fell to near a 2-month low of 0.6767 against the greenback and more than a 2-month low of 73.67 versus the yen, from its early highs of 0.6819 and 74.32, respectively.



Reversing from its early highs of 1.6169 against the euro and 0.8967 versus the loonie, the aussie slipped to near 3-week lows of 1.6289 and 0.8920, respectively.



The aussie declined to near a 6-month low of 1.0314 against the kiwi, off early 2-day high of 1.0357.



The aussie is likely to find support around 0.65 against the greenback, 72.00 versus the yen, 1.65 against the euro, 0.86 versus the loonie and 1.00 against the kiwi.



