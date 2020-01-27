The "2020 Europe Enteric Disease testing Market: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK Supplier Shares and Sales Segment Forecasts Campylobacter, Cryptosporidium, E. Coli, Enterovirus, Rhinovirus, Rotavirus, Salmonella, Shigella, Vibrio, Yersinia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new 363-page report from the author provides analysis of the European enteric disease testing market, including emerging tests, technologies, instrumentation, sales forecasts by country, market shares, and strategic profiles of leading suppliers.

About this Report

This report presents detailed analysis of the Enteric Disease market in Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK). Current scientific views on epidemiology and etiology are presented for Campylobacter, Cryptosporidium, E. Coli, Enterovirus, Rhinovirus, Rotavirus, Salmonella, Shigella, Vibrio and Yersinia.

The report provides test volume and sales forecasts and market segment, including:

Hospitals

Commercial/Private Labs

Physician Offices

Public Health Labs

In addition to test volume and sales projections, the report presents sales and market share estimates for major suppliers of enteric disease diagnostic products, by test and country.

Also, the report:

Examines market applications of Molecular Diagnostics, Monoclonal Antibodies, Immunoassays, IT and other emerging technologies

Reviews features and operating characteristics of major analyzers used for enteric disease testing

Profiles key suppliers and potential market entrants developing innovative technologies and products

Analyzes emerging opportunities, alternative market penetration strategies, market entry barriers/risks, and strategic planning issues.

