The "2020 Europe Cell Surface Markers: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK Supplier Shares and Sales Segment Forecasts by Country, Innovative Technologies, Competitive Strategies, Opportunities for Suppliers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an overview of the cell surface marker testing in Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK), including 5-year forecasts for CD4, CD8, CD34 and other markers by country.

Rationale

The use of surface marker identification and classification of cells is spreading beyond lymphocytes to the identification of monocytes, macrophages, myeloid stem cells, and tumor cells. A synergistic combination of the hybridoma technology with flow cytometry is further expanding the applications of both technologies. During the next five years, the main trend in cell surface marker analysis will be further simplification of the sample preparation and the analysis itself.

This report presents a detailed overview of the CD4, CD8 and CD34 Cell Surface Marker testing in five European countries, including clinical significance and current laboratory practice, as well as five-year test volume forecasts by country and market segment.

The report examines market applications of monoclonal antibodies, IT, DNA probes, biochips/microarrays, and other Technologies; reviews features and operating characteristics of automated analyzers; profiles leading suppliers and recent market entrants developing innovative technologies and products; and identifies alternative market penetration strategies and entry barriers/risks.

Companies Mentioned

Abbott

Agilent Technologies

Beckman Coulter/Danaher

Becton Dickinson

Bio-Rad

CellaVision

Horiba

Nihon Kohden

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

Roche

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex

