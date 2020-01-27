Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2020) - Body and Mind Inc. (CSE: BAMM) (OTCQB: BMMJ) (the "Company" or "BaM"), a multi-state operator, is pleased to provide shareholders with the following operational update.

California:

The Company has been managing the ShowGrow dispensary in Long Beach since August 1, 2019 and is awaiting final approval from the California Bureau of Cannabis Control for final transfer of the license to NMG Long Beach, the wholly owned California subsidiary of BaM. All paperwork for the license transfer was submitted by the vendor and BaM in December. ShowGrow Long Beach continues to provide medical and recreational sales of a wide variety of legal cannabis forms including Body and Mind branded offerings comprised of pre-rolled joints, pre-rolled blunts, live resin, sugar, badder and wax.

The Company is advancing construction of the ShowGrow San Diego dispensary with completion of interior drywall, commencement of millwork and preparation for cabinetry and point of sale installation. Exterior work including siding and upgrades to the roughly 30 car parking lot are ongoing and construction is anticipated for completion in late calendar Q1 2020 pending local approvals. Updated images from the San Diego dispensary construction can be viewed at https://bamcannabis.com/construction-update

Nevada:

The Company has substantially completed construction of the new production facility and has commenced moving equipment from the current production facility to the new location. Final inspections are anticipated in February with operations at the new production facility commencing pending local approval. Updated construction images of the Nevada production facility can be found at https://bamcannabis.com/construction-update

BaM is proud to announce three new proprietary strains from the Company's genetics development program. The Donuts strain is a hybrid strain with a very sweet creamy candy flavor with slight hints of earth and berry. Blue Tang Cookies is a hybrid strain with a sweet and creamy flavor with slight hints of sour and berry. Fruit Pie is a sativa-dominant hybrid with aroma notes of strawberry and blueberry. All strains consistently test in the 25 - 27 % THC range.

Arkansas:

Construction of the dispensary in West Memphis is progressing well with the interior at the drywall stage and exterior work ongoing for the parking area and access. Scott Hardon with the Arkansas State Department of Finance and Administration reported that patients in Arkansas spent $28.13 million on medical marijuana purchased from May 10, 2019 to December 26, 2019. Fourteen dispensaries were open as of December 26, 2019 with a total of 32 dispensaries authorized in Arkansas.

"Our team has been preparing for our next stage of growth as we anticipate completing construction and opening our new facilities in Nevada, California and Arkansas," stated Michael Mills, President and Interim CEO of BaM. "We have seasoned management from within the Body and Mind team who will be opening our new operations and applying their deep cannabis experience to each business. We continue to run lean and efficient operations as we expand our footprint and revenue opportunities."

Company Matters and Annual General Meeting Results:

In conjunction with the holding of the Company's recent annual general meeting of stockholders on January 23, 2020, the following matters were duly ratified by the Company's stockholders and have now been implemented by the Board of Directors in the following manner:

Robert Hasman, Brent Reuter, David Wenger, Michael Mills and Dong Shim were elected to the Board of Directors of the Company;

Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as the Company's independent registered accounting firm;

the continuation of the Company's 2012 Incentive Stock Option Plan was approved;

the Company's executive compensation was approved;

the frequency of stockholder votes on the Company's executive compensation was approved to be presented to the stockholders annually; and

the following officers of the Company were re-appointed by the Board of Directors of the Company immediately following the annual general meeting:

Michael Mills: President and Interim Chief Executive Officer;

Dong Shim: Chief Financial Officer;

Stephen Hoffman: Chief Operating Officer; and

Darren Tindale: Corporate Secretary.

The Company would like to thank Kevin Hooks who did not stand for re-election as a director. Mr. Hooks was a founder of BaM and has made significant contributions to advance the Company. Michael Mills was elected as a new director and on the same day the Company's board of directors granted 200,000 incentive stock options to Mr. Mills, in accordance with the Company's stock option plan, at an exercise price of CAD$0.88 per share for a term of five years expiring on January 23, 2025. The options are subject to vesting provisions such that twenty-five percent (25%) of the options vest every six months from the date of grant with the first tranche vesting on June 23, 2020. This option grant is net non-dilutive as it replaces the prior stock options that were granted to Mr. Hooks on August 21, 2019, which had not yet vested.

The Company wishes to announce that it has decided to not renew the investor relations and public relations contract with KCSA Strategic Communications based on current capital market conditions and a review of company-wide cost savings opportunities. The Company would like to thank the skilled team at KCSA for their professional contribution and expertise.

About Body and Mind Inc.

BaM is a publicly traded company investing in high quality medical and recreational cannabis cultivation, production and retail. Our wholly-owned Nevada subsidiary was awarded one of the first medical marijuana cultivation licenses and holds cultivation and production licenses. BaM products include dried flower, edibles, oils and extracts as well as GPEN Gio cartridges. BaM cannabis strains have won numerous awards including the 2019 Las Vegas Weekly Bud Bracket, Las Vegas Hempfest Cup 2016, High Times Top Ten, the NorCal Secret Cup and the Emerald Cup.

BaM continues to expand operations in Nevada, California, Arkansas and Ohio and is dedicated to increasing shareholder value by focusing time and resources on improving operational efficiencies, facility expansions, state licensing opportunities as well as mergers and acquisitions.

