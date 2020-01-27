January 27, 2020-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that during its second quarter of fiscal 2020, its Orlando, Florida-based subsidiary, Comtech Systems, Inc., which is part of Comtech's Government Solutions segment, received an order totaling $1.1 million to provide troposcatter equipment to an Eastern European military. Comtech will provide troposcatter equipment and services necessary for the first phase of an upgrade to legacy transportable troposcatter terminals. Once upgraded, the new equipment will enable modern high-throughput links from existing shelters and antennas, while increasing reliability and decreasing maintenance and training requirements. Following successful testing and certification of the initial upgrade package, the second phase of the project will extend the upgrade across the fleet of legacy troposcatter terminals.

In commenting on this important award, Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp., stated, "This Eastern European military customer has demonstrated the resilience of troposcatter communications and the necessity of troposcatter technology in the modern command and control toolkit. Comtech looks forward to a successful collaboration to enhance their existing troposcatter capabilities."

Comtech Systems, Inc. (www.comtechsystems.com) specializes in system design, integration, supply and commissioning of turnkey communication systems including over-the-horizon microwave, line-of-sight microwave and satellite.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

