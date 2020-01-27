

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks are likely to come under pressure in early trading on Monday, extending the pullback seen over the course of the previous session. The major index futures are currently pointing to a sharply lower open for the markets, with the Dow futures down by 475 points.



Growing concerns about the coronavirus outbreak in China are likely to weigh on the markets amid worries about the impact on the global economy.



Chinese officials said the death toll from the new coronavirus has jumped to 81, with more than 2,800 people infected globally.



The continued spread of the coronavirus is likely to weigh on travel, tourism and hospitality stocks as well as companies with major exposure to China.



Some traders are likely to use the opportunity created by the outbreak to cash in on some of the recent record gains in the markets, potentially exacerbating the pullback.



Not long after the start of trading, the Commerce Department is due to release its report on new home sales in the month of December at 10 am ET.



New home sales are expected to surge up by 1.5 percent to an annual rate of 730,000 in December after jumping by 1.3 percent to a rate of 719,000 in November.



After failing to sustain an initial move to the upside, stocks showed a significant downturn over the course of the trading session on Friday. The major averages pulled back well off their early highs and firmly into negative territory.



The major averages climbed off their worst levels going into the close but remained stuck in the red. The Dow fell 170.36 points or 0.6 percent to 28,989.73, the Nasdaq slid 87.57 points or 0.9 percent to 9,314.91 and the S&P 500 slumped 30.07 points or 0.9 percent to 3,295.47.



With the drop on the day, the major averages also moved lower for the holiday-shortened week. The Dow tumbled by 1.2 percent, the S&P 500 dropped by 1 percent and the Nasdaq fell by 0.8 percent.



In overseas trading, Japanese stocks fell sharply during trading on Monday, as most other markets in the Asia-Pacific region were closed for holidays. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index plunged by 2 percent.



The major European markets have also shown significant moves to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has plummeted by 2.3 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index both down by 2.4 percent.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are slumping $1.61 to $52.58 a barrel after tumbling $1.40 to $54.19 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,582.80, up $10.90 from the previous session's close of $1,571.90. On Friday, gold climbed $6.50.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 109.04 yen compared to the 109.28 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1029 compared to last Friday's $1.1025.



