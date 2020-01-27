Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A115FG ISIN: IE00BLS09M33 Ticker-Symbol: PNT 
Tradegate
27.01.20
09:38 Uhr
41,200 Euro
-0,800
-1,90 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
PENTAIR PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PENTAIR PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,000
41,200
15:52
41,000
41,200
15:51
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PENTAIR
PENTAIR PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PENTAIR PLC41,200-1,90 %