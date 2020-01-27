

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teenage pop music sensation Billie Eilish O'Connell was the star at the 2020 Grammys, winning five awards, including the coveted Best New Artist golden gramophone.



It was a big win for Eilish, 18, sweeping all the four marquee categories - song of the year, record of the year, album of the year and best new artist.



The last time a musician achieved this feat was in 1981, Christopher Cross.



It was a great day for the O'Connell family, as Billie and her brother and producer Finneas O'Connell winning the most awards this year, both taking home five each.



Eilish won Album Of The Year for 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go??'. Eilish accepted the award with her brother, who was its producer. She is the youngest singer to win the Grammys in this category.



Eilish's massive 2019 debut LP also made her eligible for Best Pop Vocal Album award.



Her 'Bad Guy' was adjudged as the Song Of The Year.



Eilish also took home Record Of The Year, the final award of the night, for 'Bad Guy'.



Tyler, The Creator won Best Rap Album for IGOR. It was his first ever Grammy win.



DJ Khaled, Nipsey Hussle And John Legend together won Best Rap/Sung Performance For 'Higher'.



Ariana Grande returned to the stage with a three-song pop medley at the packed Staples Center Sunday night.



DJ Khaled, John Legend and Meek Mill staged performance in tribute to slain rapper Nipsey Hussle.



Members of the R&B group Boyz II Men accompanied host Alicia Keys in rendering a cappella version of their hit 'It's So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday' to commemorate the life of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash Sunday.



Other award winners:



Lizzo - Best Pop Solo Performance for 'Truth Hurts', Best Traditional R&B Performance For 'Jerome', and Best Urban Contemporary Album for Cuz I Love You (Deluxe).



Lil Nas X - Best Video of the year for Old Town Road.



Dave Chappelle - Best Comedy Album For 'Sticks & Stones.'



Dan + Shay - Best Country Duo/Group Performance For 'Speechless.'



FINNEAS - Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical.



Keb' Mo' - Best Americana Album for Oklahoma.



Angélique Kidjo - Best World Music Album for Celia.



Vampire Weekend - Best Alternative Music Album For 'Father Of The Bride'.



Cage The Elephant - Best Rock Album For 'Social Cues.'



Anderson .Paak - Best R&B Album for Ventura.



Anderson .Paak, featuring André 3000, took home Best R&B Performance award.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX