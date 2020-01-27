Comcast today announced it has completed the acquisition of Blueface a Dublin, Ireland-based global technology provider and leader in unified communications solutions. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The acquisition adds Blueface's proprietary and fully customizable cloud voice unified communications platform to Comcast Business's portfolio of business-grade solutions; helping to provide businesses the ability to communicate and collaborate seamlessly and globally.

"The addition of Blueface's Unified Communications (UC) solution to the Comcast Business portfolio will provide customers access to industry-leading audio and video tools to connect employees across devices and locations," said Bill Stemper, President, Comcast Business. "Whether connecting within a company or directly to customers, Blueface technology, powered by Comcast Business, will provide businesses a seamless communications experience. We look forward to delivering innovative solutions that enable businesses to help power employee productivity and extraordinary customer experiences in 2020 and beyond."

"Blueface is the only truly global Unified Communications-as-a-Service platform that can equip service providers with a customised unified communications solution for businesses large and small," said Alan Foy, CEO, Blueface. "We are thrilled to join Comcast and work with the Comcast Business team to invest in and scale our technology roadmap to create compelling B2B product offerings. Together, we will enable businesses to connect better with an unmatched network and suite of communication tools that enable improved employee productivity."

For more information on Comcast Business and Blueface, visit: www.blueface.com/blog/comcast-acquires-blueface

About Comcast Business

Comcast Business offers Ethernet, Internet, WiFi, Voice, TV and Managed Enterprise Solutions to help organizations of all sizes transform their business. Powered by an advanced network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is one of the largest contributors to the growth of Comcast Cable. Comcast Business is the nation's largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and has emerged as a force in the Enterprise market; recognized over the last two years by leading industry associations as one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services.

For more information, call 866-429-3085. Follow on Twitter @ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social.

About Blueface

Blueface is a leading Unified Communications-as-a-Service Technology Provider to Businesses, Enterprises and Carriers/Service Providers with a strong commitment to product innovation and development. Founded in 2004, Blueface's proprietary cloud voice UC Platform services Business customers of all sizes ranging from SME's through to Large Multinational Enterprises. Blueface's Enterprise-Ready cloud voice solutions are recognised as cutting edge and global best in class. Customers need reliable, feature rich, flexible and scalable UC solutions and Blueface embraces the best in unified communications features across cloud voice, unified communications, messaging, conferencing, contact center, global services, workforce mobility and a suite of cloud-based business applications. Visit ?www.blueface.com? for more information.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States' largest video, high-speed internet, video and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

