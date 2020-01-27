Anzeige
WKN: A2N6YA ISIN: US64051M7092 Ticker-Symbol: SB6P 
Frankfurt
27.01.20
08:15 Uhr
2,460 Euro
+0,080
+3,36 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
27.01.2020
68 Leser
Neonode Expands Its Touch Sensor Offering

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), the optical interactive sensing technology company, is pleased to announce it is expanding its line of touch sensors.

Neonode has established its line of sensor modules as the go-to component for adding touch input, on any surface and in-air, to new and existing products. This new type of touch sensor is intended to be mounted on the side of the touch surface - enabling new levels of design freedom and allowing for integration in a wider range of applications.

The new touch sensors are available at digikey.com in nine lengths, to support interaction areas from 3" to 16" diagonally.

For further information, please contact:

CONTACT:

Bengt Edlund
VP Partner Sales
bengt.edlund@neonode.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/neonode/r/neonode-expands-its-touch-sensor-offering,c3017693

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17297/3017693/1180242.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/neonode/i/neonode-touch-sensor-90-degree,c2740552

Neonode Touch Sensor 90 degree

