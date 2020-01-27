RICOH Tours - a Storm of Positive Reviews

CUPERTINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2020 / RICOH THETA Z1, a camera that can instantaneously capture 360-degree images at an amazing 7K resolution, made the cut as one of the Top 10 tech products fueling innovation and benefiting real estate agents in 2019 - wrote Craig Rowe Technology Columnist at Inman News:

"A 360-degree, 23-megapixel camera launched specifically for real estate tours.

"Considered the Theta line's flagship product, the Z1 can snap still images at 7K thanks to its 1-inch sensor, and video at 4K. The 6.4-ounce Theta Z1 is also an ideal live-streaming camera, another quickly growing tactic for web-savvy real estate agents."

The camera comes ready to support RICOH Tours, one of the real estate industry's most complete and affordable 360-degree virtual tour platforms under the RICOH brand. Paired with RICOH THETA Z1, it's the perfect option for those who want increased image quality and more control over content to offer clients the best virtual tour experience possible.

The RICOH THETA Z1 will be on show at Inman Connect New York 2020, kiosk K5.

RICOH Tours DIY virtual tour solution costs 90% less than 3D scanning and allows real estate professionals to market themselves to sellers and attract more buyers. They can create a quality 360-degree virtual tour in minutes. This cost-effective solution requires no professional or technical experience. RICOH Tours mobile first solution includes smart phone app, unlimited virtual tours, floor plan integration, MLS compatibility, tour analytics and more.

RICOH Tours gives agents and brokerages a marketing edge by leveraging the power of the Theta camera and virtual tour platform. With the camera, mobile and web apps all developed by RICOH, should questions arise, there's only one place an agent will need to go for support - further simplifying the user experience.

Learn more about the RICOH Tours DIY virtual tour solution and the special discount here.

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter using RicohTours.

Contact:

Martin Shock

Ricoh Innovations Corporation

Tel: (650) 391-8010

martin@ricohtours.com

SOURCE: RICOH Tours

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/574184/RICOH-Tours--a-Storm-of-Positive-Reviews