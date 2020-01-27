Elsevier Awards Montclair State University the Karen Hunter Memorial Award

Collaboration and launch of new research platforms with fellow New Jersey institutions highlights Montclair State's focus on innovation through technology

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsevier, a global information analytics business specializing in science and health, has awarded the institutional repository team at Montclair State University'sHarry A. Sprague Library with the 2nd annual Karen Hunter Memorial Award. The award was established in 2018 to honor the legacy of Karen Hunter, who led research initiatives and partnered with the library community throughout her distinguished career as a librarian. The awardee is selected by Elsevier's North American Library Advisory Board (NALAB) and recognizes a project, product, publication, program event or testimony that shows desire to encourage collaborations between librarians and publishers, or advance information dissemination through technology.

The Montclair State University library repository committee members consisting of Kathleen Hughes, Denise O'Shea, Mei Ling Chow, Paul Martinez, Darren Sweeper, Karen Ramsden, Judith Lin Hunt and Siobhan McCarthy cultivated a culture of research on the Montclair State campus and helped propel the university to an R2 - Doctoral University - High Research Activity classification by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education in February 2019.

"Montclair State University was the very first institution to volunteer to support a beta program, which tested a new integration between two Elsevier solutions, Digital Commons and Pure," said Shandon Quinn, VP of Product Management, Elsevier. "During the beta discussions, endorsed by the Library Dean, Judith Lin Hunt, and driven by the coordinator of the institutional repository, Karen Ramsden, Montclair State engaged with Elsevier representatives to share its goals, visions and hopes for how their workflows and needs could be addressed. Their input and feedback was always constructive, reflecting a genuine desire to partner with Elsevier to find every way possible to make progress towards their institutional goals."

The Library aims to be an integral part of the university's goals, especially fostering research and scholarship on campus.

"Our institutional repository provides an essential service that aids in increasing the visibility of our University scholars and encouraging collaboration with other researchers and institutions worldwide," said Willard Gingerich, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Montclair State University.

To that end, the Library contributed to the launch of three new research platforms: Research with New Jersey, Research with Montclair, and Montclair State University Digital Commons.

In just over a year after its public launch, Montclair State University Digital Commons received over 21,000 downloads on over 3,000 faculty and student works posted. Downloads came from over 1,800 institutions from 150 different countries.

The platforms' influence can now be seen across the entire campus as faculty seek to share their research and scholarship with the world-a fundamental part of the mission of the university. Dean Hunt and the library repository team have exemplified the spirit of the Hunter Award with advances in technology for disseminating research and information for their work at Montclair State University.

