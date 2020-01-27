Today, January 27, 2020, New Nordic Healthbrands AB (the "Company") published a press release with information that the Company's CEO and CFO also serve on the Board of Directors of the Company, in violation of item 2.3.4 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if any circumstance exist that results in substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares of New Nordic Healthbrands AB (NNH, ISIN code SE0001838038, order book ID 38278) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00.