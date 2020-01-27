Partnerize Announces Suite of Major Partnership Automation Advances to Accelerate Scale and Improve Optimization

Upcoming new features and product innovations leverage AI and workflow redesign to enable brands and partners to scale their programs and automate time-consuming tasks

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2020 / Partnerize, the leading provider of partnership automation solutions for global brands, announced today a set of upcoming product enhancements to help partner marketers drive faster growth and streamline time-consuming workflows. The package of new features includes a new AI-powered fraud management suite, more powerful partner communications tools, mobile partnerships enhancements, and a browser extension deep linking tool for partners. These innovations will empower brands and partners to manage programs more efficiently as they drive better performance.

The Partnerize Platform combines data-driven intelligence and industry-leading partnership automation capabilities to transform the way that leading brands and partners form, manage, and monetize partnerships. The addition of these new features will reduce or eliminate time-consuming tasks that distract brands and partners from devising and delivering new growth strategies and programs.

The new features for the Partnerize Partnership Automation Platform will include:

Partnerize Fraud Manager

Designed to combat the growing threat of partner marketing fraud, the Partnerize Fraud Manager applies machine learning to real-time campaign information to identify data anomalies that may indicate fraudulent transactions, saving marketers time and money. In addition to delivering alerts in the client's choice of communications platforms, the Fraud Manager includes a new, dedicated user interface so that brands can examine suspicious events and conversions before accepting or rejecting them. Available as a Beta in February.

Partnerize AllTrack for Mobile Partnerships

Partnerize is rolling out additional enhancements to its industry-leading solution for mobile partnerships, AllTrack, including added support for deferred deep linking and install tracking. Deferred deep linking helps brands drive additional app installs and improves conversion rates by delivering the user to a specific item or offer in their app. With deferred deep linking, shoppers who don't already have the app will be invited to install the app, then redirected to the specific offer that interested them. This functionality also enables partner-driven app installs as well as purchases to be tracked and credited to the correct campaign and partner.

Partnerize QuickLink

Partnerize QuickLink, a new browser extension, will allow partners to create item-specific tracking links for any item or offer from a brand. The extension enables partners to quickly create tracking links and product deep links directly in the browser rather than having to visit the Partnerize platform to make them, saving time and effort.

Partnership CRM Suite Enhancements

Partnerize is enhancing its Partnership CRM tools to foster better communications and business results for brands and their partners. New automated communications capabilities are designed around brand "triggers," to drive actions that help grow sales and profit. For example, if a partner has not converted a sale recently, the platform can deliver an automated email reminder of the brand's latest offers to encourage renewed partner focus and commitment.

"Empowering intelligent partnership automation drives everything we do at Partnerize," said Partnerize Chief Product and Technology Officer Matt Simmonds. "These latest advances leverage a data-driven approach to bring additional automation and insight into the hands of brands and their partners. By saving time and reducing speed-to-market, we are driving both better partnership management and improved performance for all brands and all of their revenue partners."

About Partnerize

Partnerize is the leader in partnership automation. The AI-powered Partnerize Partnership Automation Platform delivers data-driven intelligence and industry-leading management tools that are essential for materially improving ROI from this fast-growing sales channel. The Partnerize platform has won more than two dozen awards including Best Technology from the International Performance Marketing Awards. The world's leading companies, including 63 top retailers, 12 international airlines, 9 of the largest telecoms, and more than 200 other global brands rely on Partnerize to drive and manage more than $6B in partner sales and $500M in partner payments every year. For more information on how Partnerize can grow your partnerships and business, please visit https://partnerize.com.

