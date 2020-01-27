Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2020) - Duncan Park Holdings Corporation (OTC Pink: DCNPF) (the "Company" or "Duncan Park") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Keith Li, as its Chief Financial Officer effective January 27, 2020.

Mr. Li is a finance professional with over 10 years of corporate accounting and audit experience. He specializes in providing management advisory services, accounting and regulatory compliance services to companies in a number of industries. Mr. Li began his career in the public accounting sector as an auditor and had also held senior level positions for several publicly-held and private companies. Mr. Li is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from McGill University.

For further information, please contact:

Brian Presement

Chief Executive Officer

Duncan Park Holdings Corporation

Tel: 416 234 0556

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51844