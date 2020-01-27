Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2020) - Rigel Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "Rigel") is pleased to announce the appointment of Keith Li as the Company's Chief Financial Officer, effective January 27, 2020.

Mr. Li is a finance professional with over 10 years of corporate accounting and audit experience. He specializes in providing management advisory services, accounting and regulatory compliance services to companies in a number of industries. Mr. Li began his career in the public accounting sector as an auditor and had also held senior level positions for several publicly held and private companies. Mr. Li is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from McGill University.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Jeremy Rozen, President and CEO

Tel: 905-883-9602

E-Mail: rozenjb@gmail.com

