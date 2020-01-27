BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Exchange Rate Set

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Dividend Exchange Rate Set

Please note that the exchange rate for the quarterly interim dividend, previously announced on 2 January 2020, has been set at 1.306250, which will make the GBP equivalent dividend payable 7.004784 pence per share (USD dividend 9.15 cents per share) which is payable to shareholders on 6 February 2020 (to shareholders on the register on 10 January 2020).

27 January 2020

Sarah Beynsberger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 2427