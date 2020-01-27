Regulatory News:

2019 Revenue February 4, 2020 2019 Results April 20, 2020 Financial Analysts Meeting for 2019 Results April 22, 2020 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting June 23, 2020 2020 Half-Year Revenue July 30, 2020 2020 Half-Year Results September 24, 2020 Financial Analysts Phone Meeting for 2020 Half-Year Results September 29, 2020

About Baikowski:Baikowski has existed for a hundred years and is a leading manufacturer of specialist industrial minerals and more particularly, of ultra-pure alumina powders and formulations as well as of other high quality oxides and composites such as spinel, ZTA, YAG and cerium for technical ceramic applications, precision polishing, crystals and additives or coverings. The quality of Baikowski's products is appreciated by a variety of high-tech markets including the lighting, watchmaking, mobile phone, microelectronic, automotive, defence and medical industries. In 2018, Baikowski achieved revenue of 42 million euros.

Complete information on the company may be found at: www.baikowski.com finance@baikowski.com

Euronext: ALBKK ISIN: FR0013384369

