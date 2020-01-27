Regulatory News:
2019 Revenue
February 4, 2020
2019 Results
April 20, 2020
Financial Analysts Meeting for 2019 Results
April 22, 2020
Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
June 23, 2020
2020 Half-Year Revenue
July 30, 2020
2020 Half-Year Results
September 24, 2020
Financial Analysts Phone Meeting for 2020 Half-Year Results
September 29, 2020
About Baikowski:Baikowski has existed for a hundred years and is a leading manufacturer of specialist industrial minerals and more particularly, of ultra-pure alumina powders and formulations as well as of other high quality oxides and composites such as spinel, ZTA, YAG and cerium for technical ceramic applications, precision polishing, crystals and additives or coverings. The quality of Baikowski's products is appreciated by a variety of high-tech markets including the lighting, watchmaking, mobile phone, microelectronic, automotive, defence and medical industries. In 2018, Baikowski achieved revenue of 42 million euros.
Complete information on the company may be found at: www.baikowski.com finance@baikowski.com
Euronext: ALBKK ISIN: FR0013384369
