After a successful pilot phase, Air Liquide (Paris:AI) renews its partnership with Solidia Technologies, a developer of solutions to reduce the environmental footprint of precast concrete manufacturing.

During the pilot phase initiated in 2016, a joint team of Air Liquide and Solidia Technologies experts has industrialized the innovative solution Solidia ConcreteTM, which uses carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) to cure concrete. The combination of the consumption of CO 2 during curing, and lowered carbon emissions achieved in the production of low-energy Solidia CementTM that is used to bind the concrete, results in an up to 70% reduced carbon footprint compared to traditional concrete.

As part of this worldwide partnership, Air Liquide is Solidia's preferred supplier of CO 2 and the equipment used for its injection. In the United States, where sales of Solidia Concrete have been launched, Airgas, an Air Liquide company, supplies the carbon dioxide recovered and purified from CO 2 emitted by other industries.

Matthieu Giard, Vice President and Executive Committee Member of Air Liquide Group, supervising the Industrial Merchant business line commented: "We are pleased with our collaboration with Solidia Technologies. Based on an innovative use of CO 2 , this technology represents a particularly interesting solution to reduce the carbon footprint of precast concrete. This partnership is totally in line with our Climate objectives which are the most ambitious of our sector. It is also characteristic of our approach: to reach our Climate objectives, we work on our own assets, we develop solutions for our clients and we also adopt a strategy to partner with ecosystems so as to extend and amplify the impact of our actions in favor of the environment."

Tom Schuler, President and CEO of Solidia Technologies, added: "Air Liquide's expertise has been a critical element in the development of our CO 2 curing technology and the delivery of higher performance, lower environmental footprint concrete. We look forward to our continued collaboration with Air Liquide as we work to develop new products, enter additional markets, and offer new sustainable solutions for the entire $1 trillion global concrete market."

About Solidia Technologies Based in Piscataway, N.J. (USA), Solidia Technologies is a cement and concrete technology company that makes it easy and profitable to use CO2 to create superior and sustainable building and construction materials. Thanks to Solidia's patented processes that cure concrete with carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) instead of water, the next generation Solidia Cement allows the entire industrial chain to reduce the environmental footprint of concrete of up to 70% compared to traditional concrete. Solidia technology has recently been awarded a Solar Impulse Label promoting Solidia among the 1,000 profitable and environmentally friendly solutions.

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 66,000 employees and serves more than 3.6 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide's ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability. The company's customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to 21 billion euros in 2018 and its solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than 40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

