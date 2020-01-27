Regulatory News:
In the context of the consultation of creditors of Rallye on the liabilities payment proposals (see press releases dated 9 December 2019 and 16 January 2020), the general meetings of holders of bonds issued by Rallye (Paris:RAL) in Swiss Francs (CHF) have been held today on second convocation, upon convening by DIIS Group acting as representative of each masse of the holders of bonds.
The results are as follows:
ISIN Code
Title
Quorum
For
Against
Abstention
Result of the vote
CH0341440326
Notes due 23 November 2020 at an
14.74%
70.56%
28.09%
1.36%
Approved at 70.56%
CH0398013778
Notes due 8 February 2024 at an
11.42%
92.26%
7.74%
0%
Approved at 92.26%
