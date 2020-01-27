Regulatory News:

In the context of the consultation of creditors of Rallye on the liabilities payment proposals (see press releases dated 9 December 2019 and 16 January 2020), the general meetings of holders of bonds issued by Rallye (Paris:RAL) in Swiss Francs (CHF) have been held today on second convocation, upon convening by DIIS Group acting as representative of each masse of the holders of bonds.

The results are as follows:

ISIN Code

Common Code Title Quorum For Against Abstention Result of the vote CH0341440326

151872719 Notes due 23 November 2020 at an

annual rate of 4% for an aggregate amount of CHF 75,000,000 in full outstanding. 14.74% 70.56% 28.09% 1.36% Approved at 70.56% CH0398013778

175905111 Notes due 8 February 2024 at an

annual rate of 3.25% for an aggregate amount of CHF 95,000,000 in full outstanding. 11.42% 92.26% 7.74% 0% Approved at 92.26%

