Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems announces the addition of new transport route optimization analytics solutions to its portfolio of analytics solutions for the transportation industry.

End to end visibility of resource movement across the distribution network gives a cost and efficiency advantage for companies. When you add machine learning backed planning, routing, and data analytics in the mix, the resultant benefits have the potential to drive profits through better agility and cost control across logistics and operations processes. Quantzig's portfolio of transport route optimization analytics solutions leverages the power of natural language processing and analytics methodologies to strengthen logistics functions with end-to-end visibility and process control.

Quantzig's comprehensive suite of transport route optimization analytics solutions provide an edge by empowering businesses with:

A roadmap to facilitate the delivery of insights to key decision-makers

Innovative analytics-backed solutions that leverage NLP and machine learning

Advanced methodologies that leverage statistical approaches and platforms to drive decision making

According to an analytics expert at Quantzig, "Quantzig's transport logistics and route optimization analytics solutions deliver a comprehensive portfolio of solutions to address all your planning and route optimization challenges."

Our transport route optimization analytics solutions include:

1: Cost Management Budget Optimization

Our portfolio of transport planning and route optimization solutions is designed to help businesses gain end-to-end visibility and control of transport and logistics processes in order to optimize costs and drive supply chain efficiency.

2: Reverse Logistics Optimization

Through our transport route optimization solutions, we aim to help businesses deliver exceptional customer service while controlling costs across the reverse logistics supply chain.

3: Schedule Optimization

Quantzig's transport route optimization solutions are designed to help businesses drive schedule outcomes by cutting down costs and improving adherence to customer commitments.

