Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc (MEUD LN) Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Jan-2020 / 18:07 CET/CEST

*Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 173.229 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11902247 CODE: MEUD LN ISIN: LU0908500753

January 27, 2020 12:07 ET (17:07 GMT)