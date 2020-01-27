Lyxor Inverse US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (UINE LN) Lyxor Inverse US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Jan-2020 / 18:12 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Inverse US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 106.3424 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 44500 CODE: UINE LN ISIN: LU1879532940 ISIN: LU1879532940 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UINE LN Sequence No.: 42932 EQS News ID: 961921 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 27, 2020 12:12 ET (17:12 GMT)