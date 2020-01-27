Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc (SP5L LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Jan-2020 / 18:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 198.3975 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8406367 CODE: SP5L LN ISIN: LU1135865084 ISIN: LU1135865084 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SP5L LN Sequence No.: 42840 EQS News ID: 961737 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 27, 2020 12:18 ET (17:18 GMT)