Sword Group - 2019 Fourth Quarterly Results

Continuation of the Outperformance

Q4 Consolidated Revenue: €56.5 m



Q4 Organic Growth: + 18.1%



2019 Consolidated Revenue: €213.2 m

2019 Organic Growth: + 20.7%

ANALYSIS

During 2019, Sword Group's perimeter was globally stable. Only the acquisition of DataCo, completed in November, modified the perimeter.

In relation to the 2019 budget that forecasted organic growth of 12%, the Group largely outperformed during all four quarters.

The breakdown of organic growth at constant exchange rates is as follows:

Software: + 20.3%

Services: + 20.8%

Total: + 20.7%

CONSOLIDATED ACCOUNTS

Year (1) €m 2019 (2) (3) 2018 Growth Revenue 213.2 171.4 + 24.4% EBITDA 28.6 20.1 + 42.1% EBITDA Margin 13.4% 11.8% -

(1) Percentages calculated based on the figures in €K

(2) Taking into account the impact of IFRS 16

(3) Non audited figures

2020 OUTLOOK

These different elements enable Sword Group to envisage organic growth of 12% with an EBITDA margin of 13% for 2020.

This growth is confirmed by the size and quality of the Group's backlog.

[Methodological Note]

Regarding the definition of the alternative performance indicators mentioned above, their justification and their calculation methods, please refer to the relevant methodological note.

Sword Group

Sword has 2,200+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.

As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has since 2000 acquired a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.

With Sword you have the guarantee of strong close and qualified local commitment, the aim of which is to optimise your processes and data.

Agenda

12/03/2020: FY 2019 presentation meeting in Paris, 10 am, Centre Arpège Trocadéro



23/04/2020: Publication of Q1 2020 Results



28/04/2020: 2019 Annual Shareholders Meeting



