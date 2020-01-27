Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2020) - GOLO Mobile Inc. (TSXV: GOLO) launches GOLO Essentials, where users can order everyday essentials for delivery within two hours directly on the GOLO app. The service is available in Montreal with plans to expand to other markets.

GOLO Essentials: the answer to a growing need for more than just food delivery into towers, hospitals, and corporate campuses

GOLO provides delivery of everyday items across all categories to consumers in high population density areas. The online shop features the most-popular everyday items found in pharmacies and some convenience stores, including baby items, personal care, and first aid. It is exclusively on GOLO's native mobile and web-based applications.

"GOLO Essentials is ideal for high-population density areas and for anyone who cannot get to a pharmacy or convenience store because of weather, health, or workload. GOLO continues to expand our offering of products and services to our customers in Montreal," said Peter Mazoff, President and CEO of GOLO Mobile Inc.

This latest strategic move complements GOLO's recent initiatives which include partnerships with real estate management companies including Cominar Properties and Canderel Management Group. The company uses electric vehicles, bicycles and runners for deliveries, which minimizes its global environmental impact while providing convenience to coveted demographics in cities across North America.

About GOLO Mobile Inc.

GOLO provides eco-friendly delivery of everyday items to individuals in high physical-density areas. We focus on office towers, residential buildings corporate campuses, hospitals, airports and other areas with suitable populations. We provide property managers with increased tenant engagement, as well as revenue sharing opportunities, and our open API allows for integration into leading platforms and building systems. GOLO offers customers a variety of high-quality products and services for purchase from its native mobile or web-based applications, providing time-saving convenience for daily tasks such as mobile ordering ahead of food and restaurant meals, pharmacy items, pet supplies, dry cleaning, and more.

GOLO currently services the Montreal, Toronto and Chicago markets. GOLO is backed by strong institutional shareholders and private equity investors including Blackstone and CVC Capital Partners.

GOLO Mobile Inc. is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GOLO.V.

