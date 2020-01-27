Anzeige
Montag, 27.01.2020

WKN: A1JFWK ISIN: US61945C1036 
Tradegate
27.01.20
21:20 Uhr
16,800 Euro
-0,552
-3,18 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
27.01.2020 | 22:08
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces 2019 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2020 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) plans to release 2019 full year and fourth quarter earnings results on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 after the market close of the New York Stock Exchange. The company will issue a news wire alert when the earnings materials are publicly available on the company's website at www.mosaicco.com/investor/financialdata. Historical performance data, in a tabular form, is available on Mosaic's website.

The company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, February 20, 2020 beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call webcast will be available on Mosaic's website.

About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Contacts:

The Mosaic Company
Media:
Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206
ben.pratt@mosaicco.com
or
Investors:
Laura Gagnon, 813-775-4214
Lucy Terrill, 813-775-4219
investor@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/574265/Mosaic-Announces-2019-Full-Year-and-Fourth-Quarter-Earnings-Release-and-Conference-Call

