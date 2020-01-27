

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Sanmina Corporation (SANM):



-Earnings: $38.35 million in Q1 vs. $37.95 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.53 in Q1 vs. $0.54 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Sanmina Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $57.43 million or $0.79 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.69 per share -Revenue: $1.84 billion in Q1 vs. $2.19 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.65 - $0.75 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.70 - $1.80 Bln



