1933 Industries Inc.: 1933 Industries Engages Market Makers

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2020 / 1933 Industries Inc. (the "Company" or "1933 Industries") (CSE:TGIF)(OTCQX:TGIFF), a vertically-integrated and growth-orientated cannabis consumer packaged goods company, announces that it has retained the services of PI Financial Corp. ("PI") and Independent Trading Group ("ITG") for market making services in accordance with the Canadian Securities Exchange policies.

For the purposes of assisting in maintaining an active and orderly trading in the market of the Company's securities, PI and ITG have been engaged to contribute to market liquidity and depth. In consideration for the services provided, in aggregate, the Company will pay a monthly fee of CAD$11,500 (CAD$4,000 to PI and CAD$7,500 to ITG) for a three-month term and with an option to renew with both parties. Neither PI nor ITG will receive shares or options as compensation.

About 1933 Industries Inc.

1933 Industries is a vertically-integrated, growth-orientated company, focusing on the cultivation and manufacturing of cannabis consumer branded goods in a wide range of product formats. Operating through two subsidiaries, the Company controls all aspects of the value chain with cultivation, extraction, processing, and manufacturing assets supporting its diversified portfolio of cannabis brands and licensing partners.

Our award-winning proprietary portfolio of brands include: AMA flower and AMA concentrates as well as CBD-infused Canna Hemp™, Canna Hemp X™, and Canna Fused™ products. Partners under licensing agreements include: Birdhouse Skateboards™, Blonde™ Cannabis, Bloom™, Denver Dab Co., Grizzly Griptape, OG DNA Genetics, The Pantry Company, PLUGplay, and The Original Jack Herer®.

The Company owns 91% of Alternative Medicine Association, LC (AMA), and 100% of Infused MFG LLC. 1933 Industries continues to focus its operations in the licensed US cannabis industry as a multi-state operator in Nevada, Colorado and California.

About Canna Hemp™

Canna Hemp™ CBD Relief Cream was named "Best Topical" by Leafy's Best in State: The Top State Specific Products and Experiences of 2018.

About Canna HempX™

Canna Hemp X™ was named "Best Topicals for Pain" by Herb's Guide to the Best Cannabis Products on the Planet. Canna Hemp X™ is a CBD sports recovery cream for athletes, bridging the gap between recovery and top performance.

