A Solid Financial Performance in 2019

Total revenue grew by 1.2% at constant currency to CHF 6.6 billion.

Organic growth of 2.6% was achieved across the business portfolio.

The adjusted operating income increased by 4.6% at constant currency to CHF 1,063 million.

The adjusted operating income margin increased from 15.6% to 16.1% at constant currency basis.

A Year of Significant Strategic Progress

The group completed 11 acquisitions and 4 disposals (including Petroleum Services Corporation), executing on our strategy of accelerating M&A and evolving the portfolio towards higher value-added services.

SGS has continued to invest organically in new growth drivers including connectivity, nutrition, health & wellness, mobility, cybersecurity and sustainability & climate.

An Economic Value Added (EVA) approach has been introduced to internal performance management and active portfolio management. This, combined with the continued investment in our World Class Services initiative, automation and digitalization, enables SGS to deploy capital for growth at attractive levels of returns in the long term.

The continued investment in the Group's strategic evolution will ensure our industry leadership position in our existing and new markets, creating sustainable long-term value for employees, customers, shareholders and for society.

