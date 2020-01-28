Sonic Foundry: Mediasite to Showcase Latest Digital Learning Tools at LEARNTEC 2020

Enterprise video leader experiences growing demand for video learning in DACH region of Germany, Austria and Switzerland

KARLSRUHE, Germany, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEARNTEC 2020 Hall 2 Booth N50 -- Mediasite is showcasing its latest digital learning tools at LEARNTEC 2020 this week in Germany, including a new localized version of its software and support to help German educational institutions and businesses create the most immersive and engaging video learning experiences.

"We see growing momentum for Mediasite in Europe. In the DACH region, university and corporate leaders are in the early stages of deploying digital video strategies and are quickly realizing the massive potential to personalize learning and training," said Rob Lipps, EVP Sales at Mediasite.

Lipps continued: "We have a rich history in the region, having first entered the German market more than a decade ago through strong alliances with local channel partners. Long-standing, successful customers like Goethe University-Frankfurt are leading the way. We are proud to be promoting the power of Mediasite at LEARNTEC this week."

LEARNTEC, Europe's biggest trade fair for digital education that takes place today through Thursday at the Karlsruhe Trade Fair Centre, highlights the latest solutions and trends, and 12,000 leaders from the education and corporate sectors attend. In collaboration with long-time partner COMM-TEC GmbH, a leading European Pro AV/IT distributor, Mediasite is showcasing its most comprehensive solution to create, manage and share educational content, including:

A new German version of Mediasite and local customer support : Mediasite is proud to announce a localized version of its software to German users, with the Mediasite user interface available in the German language. Plus, the company's 5-star customer support has certified technical resources in the country to provide experienced customer care.

: Mediasite is proud to announce a localized version of its software to German users, with the Mediasite user interface available in the German language. Plus, the company's 5-star customer support has certified technical resources in the country to provide experienced customer care. Video capture tools for any environment : Schedule-based, plug-and-play and personal capture options let users teach and present as they are most comfortable. From everyday classrooms and training facilities to lecture halls and simulation labs, there is a Mediasite capture solution for any room.

: Schedule-based, plug-and-play and personal capture options let users teach and present as they are most comfortable. From everyday classrooms and training facilities to lecture halls and simulation labs, there is a Mediasite capture solution for any room. Tools to create more powerful engagement between instructor and student : Mediasite's in-video quizzes, polls and annotations create the most personalized learning experience possible. Embed these features directly into Mediasite presentations on any device to test knowledge of topics and promote dynamic discussions of the content.

: Mediasite's in-video quizzes, polls and annotations create the most personalized learning experience possible. Embed these features directly into Mediasite presentations on any device to test knowledge of topics and promote dynamic discussions of the content. Powerful search and social sharing capabilities : Create secure and customizable video portals in Mediasite to spotlight and watch live and on-demand content. Enhance the user experience by promoting deep engagement, allowing users to comment on videos and build playlists that are easily shareable with colleagues, classmates and partners.

: Create secure and customizable video portals in Mediasite to spotlight and watch live and on-demand content. Enhance the user experience by promoting deep engagement, allowing users to comment on videos and build playlists that are easily shareable with colleagues, classmates and partners. New features to help accommodate all learners: An updated caption editor, confidence scoring, enhanced color contrast and theme options, audio monitoring, speech-to-text integration and automated closed captioning give users better control over how learners experience video lectures.

Goethe University Frankfurt a.M. has been using Mediasite since 2011as a fully automated lecture capture and webcasting system, recording thousands of lectures per year.

"Since we introduced Mediasite, we've been able to reduce manpower in production and post-production, deliver professional results faster and instantly have more confident customers, teachers and students," said Ullrich Grimm-Allio, multi-media specialist from the Mediasite team at Goethe University. "Mediasite gives us an edge by allowing us to flexibly deliver our educational content to a wide academic network."

Visit Mediasite's booth in Hall 2, Booth N50 and learn more at https://mediasite.com/bildung/.

Trusted by 5,200 educational institutions, corporations, health organizations and government entities in 65 countries, the Mediasite video content management and webcasting system quickly and cost-effectively automates the capture, management, delivery and search of live and on-demand videos.

About Sonic Foundry, Inc.

Sonic Foundryquickly and cost-effectively automates the capture, management, delivery and search of live and on-demand streaming videos. Learn more at www.mediasite.comand @mediasite.

© 2020 Sonic Foundry, Inc. Product and service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of Sonic Foundry, Inc. or their respective owners.

Media Relations:

Nicole Wise, Director of Communications

920.226.0269

nicolew@sonicfoundry.com