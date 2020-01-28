DGAP-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Airbus SE: Airbus' statement regarding media reports on French, U.K. and U.S. investigations 28-Jan-2020 / 07:17 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Ad-hoc release, 28 January 2020* *Airbus' statement regarding media reports on French, U.K. and U.S. investigations* Airbus confirms that it has reached agreement in principle with the French Parquet National Financier, the U.K. Serious Fraud Office and the U.S. authorities. These agreements are made in the context of investigations into allegations of bribery and corruption as well as compliance with the U.S. International Traffic in Arms Regulations ("ITAR"). They remain subject to approval by French and U.K. courts and U.S. court and regulator. For legal reasons, Airbus cannot make any comments on the details of its discussions with the investigating authorities. * * * *About Airbus* Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2018 it generated revenues of EUR 64 billion and employed a workforce of around 134,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world's leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide. *Contacts for the media* Guillaume Steuer guillaume.steuer@airbus.com +33 6 73 82 11 68 Stefan Schaffrath stefan.schaffrath@airbus.com +33 6 16 09 55 92 28-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Airbus SE P.O. Box 32008 2303 DA Leiden Netherlands Phone: 00 800 00 02 2002 Fax: +49 (0)89 607 - 26481 Internet: www.airbusgroup.com ISIN: NL0000235190 WKN: 938914 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 962155 End of Announcement DGAP News Service 962155 28-Jan-2020 CET/CEST

