Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.01.2020 | 08:03
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VanEck Vectors UCITS ETF - Net Asset Value(s)

VanEck Vectors UCITS ETF - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 28

FundsDateticker codeISIN codeShares in IssueCurrencyNet Asset ValueNAV per Share
VanEck Vectors Morning Star US Wide Moat UCITS ETF27.01.2020IE00BQQP9H095700000.00USD223,289,243.8439.1736
VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports UCITS ETF27.01.2020IE00BYWQWR461850000.00USD44,153,369.1923.8667
VanEck Vectors Global Fallen Angels High Yield Bond UCITS ETF27.01.2020IE00BF540Z61140,000USD7,658,664.2454.7047
VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond UCITS ETF27.01.2020IE00BF541080176,000USD19,836,194.17112.7056
VanEck Vectors Gold Miners UCITS ETF27.01.2020IE00BQQP9F849,000,000USD276,039,758.1530.6711
VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF27.01.2020IE00BQQP9G914,700,000USD161,908,517.9034.4486
VanEck Vectors JP Morgan EMLC Bond UCITS ETF27.01.2020IE00BDS673261,210,750USD77,896,331.4064.3373
Van Eck Vectors Natural Resources UCITS ETF27.01.2020IE00BDFBTK1798,000USD2,106,617.4421.4961
Van Eck Vectors Global Mining UCITS ETF27.01.2020IE00BDFBTQ78275,000USD5,610,018.0820.4001
VanEck Vectors Preferred US Equity UCITS ETF27.01.2020IE00BDFBTR85200,000USD4,440,429.8222.2021
© 2020 PR Newswire