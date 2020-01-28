VanEck Vectors UCITS ETF - Net Asset Value(s)
London, January 28
|Funds
|Date
|ticker code
|ISIN code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Net Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|VanEck Vectors Morning Star US Wide Moat UCITS ETF
|27.01.2020
|IE00BQQP9H09
|5700000.00
|USD
|223,289,243.84
|39.1736
|VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports UCITS ETF
|27.01.2020
|IE00BYWQWR46
|1850000.00
|USD
|44,153,369.19
|23.8667
|VanEck Vectors Global Fallen Angels High Yield Bond UCITS ETF
|27.01.2020
|IE00BF540Z61
|140,000
|USD
|7,658,664.24
|54.7047
|VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond UCITS ETF
|27.01.2020
|IE00BF541080
|176,000
|USD
|19,836,194.17
|112.7056
|VanEck Vectors Gold Miners UCITS ETF
|27.01.2020
|IE00BQQP9F84
|9,000,000
|USD
|276,039,758.15
|30.6711
|VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF
|27.01.2020
|IE00BQQP9G91
|4,700,000
|USD
|161,908,517.90
|34.4486
|VanEck Vectors JP Morgan EMLC Bond UCITS ETF
|27.01.2020
|IE00BDS67326
|1,210,750
|USD
|77,896,331.40
|64.3373
|Van Eck Vectors Natural Resources UCITS ETF
|27.01.2020
|IE00BDFBTK17
|98,000
|USD
|2,106,617.44
|21.4961
|Van Eck Vectors Global Mining UCITS ETF
|27.01.2020
|IE00BDFBTQ78
|275,000
|USD
|5,610,018.08
|20.4001
|VanEck Vectors Preferred US Equity UCITS ETF
|27.01.2020
|IE00BDFBTR85
|200,000
|USD
|4,440,429.82
|22.2021