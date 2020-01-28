Anzeige
WKN: A2ANT0 ISIN: NL0011794037 Ticker-Symbol: AHOG 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.01.2020 | 08:05
Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

Zaandam, the Netherlands, January 28, 2020 - Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 928,501 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from January 20, 2020 up to and including January 24, 2020. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €22.23 per share for a total consideration of €20.6 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on December 4, 2019.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 3,149,739 common shares for a total consideration of €70.3 million.

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-information/share-buy-back-programs/

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.

