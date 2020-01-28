Keyrus Launches Keyrus Life Science, the First Connected-CRO (C2RO), Designed to Accelerate the Health Industry's Digital Transformation

LEVALLOIS-PERRET, France, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An international player in the fields of Data Intelligence, Digital, and Consulting on the Management and Transformation of enterprises, the Keyrus Group announces the launch of Keyrus Life Science, the first Connected-CRO (C2RO) designed to facilitate and accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises in the Health sector in the Data-Digital era.

"The development of Keyrus Life Science (formerly known as Keyrus Biopharma) is based on the premise that it is only by giving meaning to data that mankind can solve the major health issues it must tackle as quickly as possible", declares Michèle Paque, General Manager of Keyrus Life Science, Belgium. "Keyrus Life Science is a unique Connected Clinical CRO that enhances the performance and speed of execution of clinical trials by valorizing extended data."

Keyrus Life Science helps connect industry expertise, Life Data Sciences and Digital Enablement to fully leverage both Clinical Research ecosystems and Real-World Evidence/RWE in healthcare, thus enhancing the reliability, innovative capacity, agility, and, above all, speed of execution of Clinical Research activities.

By capitalizing on digital technologies, data sciences and honed industry expertise, Keyrus Life Science creates a unique value proposition.

Keyrus Life Science unlocks for its clients the means to achieve digitalization across all Life Science industry segments and throughout all phases of the R&D cycle, from the earliest clinical stages, through to Real World Evidence and insights in a post-marketing setting.

"Keyrus Life Science fits into the Keyrus Group's vision and shares both its values, and its keen innovative spirit", declares Eric Cohen, CEO of Keyrus."Drawing upon highly original ways of using and valorizing health data, Keyrus Life Science's proposition is unique in the market today. Combined with the Keyrus Group's longstanding Data-Digital expertise, Keyrus Life Science's offering thus brings innovative and concrete solutions to companies in this sector to help them provide effective answers to the major health issues."

Benefiting from over 20 years' experience, Keyrus Life Science's services and offerings cover all aspects of Clinical Research, both current and future:

C 2 RO : Regulatory affairs, Clinical operations, Data management, Statistics, Medical writing

: Regulatory affairs, Clinical operations, Data management, Statistics, Medical writing Life Data Sciences : Real-World Data analytics, Health data insights, Smart Study Planner, Artificial Intelligence

: Real-World Data analytics, Health data insights, Smart Study Planner, Artificial Intelligence Digital Enablement: Digital platforms, Wearables, Digital patient recruitment, e-Health solutions

By improving data collection and quality, patient recruitment and adherence, and by making sense of extended ecosystem data, Keyrus Life Science contributes to enhancing Clinical Research & Development practices to promote better healthcare.

Keyrus Life Science has more than 300 employees and operates in Europe, North America, and the MEA regions.

More information at: www.keyruslifescience.com

ABOUT KEYRUS

Keyrus, creator of value in the era of Data and Digital

An international player in consulting and technologies and a specialist in Data and Digital, Keyrus is dedicated to helping enterprises take advantage of the Data and Digital paradigm to enhance their performance, facilitate and accelerate their transformation, and generate new drivers of growth and competitiveness.

Placing innovation at the heart of its strategy, Keyrus is developing a value proposition that is unique in the market and centred around an innovative offering founded upon a combination of three major and convergent areas of expertise:

Data Intelligence:

Data Science - Artificial Intelligence - Big Data & Cloud Analytics - Business Intelligence - EIM - CPM/EPM

Data Science - Artificial Intelligence - Big Data & Cloud Analytics - Business Intelligence - EIM - CPM/EPM Digital Experience:

Innovation & Digital Strategy - Digital Marketing - DMP & CRM - Digital Commerce - Digital Performance - User Experience

Innovation & Digital Strategy - Digital Marketing - DMP & CRM - Digital Commerce - Digital Performance - User Experience Management & Transformation Consulting:

Strategy & Innovation - Digital Transformation - Performance Management - Project Support

Present in 19 countries on 4 continents, the Keyrus Group has more than 3,300 employees.

Keyrus is quoted in compartment C of the Eurolist of Euronext Paris

(Compartment C/Small caps - ISIN Code: FR0004029411 - Reuters: KEYR.PA - Bloomberg: KEY:FP)

Further information at: www.keyrus.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082284/Keyrus_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082285/Keyrus_Life_Science_Logo.jpg

Contacts:

Agence LEWIS

Morgane Joffredo

Tél: +33-01-85-65-86-45

keyrusfrance@teamlewis.com

KEYRUS

Félix Bassous

Tél: +33-01-41-34-10-00

rp-keyrus@keyrus.com