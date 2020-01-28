DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: IOV Labs and Coinsilium MoU and Strategic Investment Agreement

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 28 January 2020 COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") IOV Labs and Coinsilium MoU and Strategic Investment Agreement Coinsilium enters into Strategic Investment Agreement and MoU with IOV Labs London, UK, 28 January 2020 - Coinsilium Group Limited (NEX: COIN), the blockchain technology venture builder, advisor and investor is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Strategic Investment Agreement and signed a Memorandum of Understanding with IOV Labs ("IOV"), a Gibraltar registered company and parent to RSK, the developers of the first smart contract platform secured by the Bitcoin network, in which Coinsilium holds a vesting interest of 1,951,846 RIF tokens. Strategic Investment Agreement IOV has completed an investment of GBP250,001 by way of a private placement in the Company, subscribing for 9,434,000 new ordinary shares of no-par value ("Ordinary Shares") at 2.65p per share. The funds will be used towards joint initiatives between the Company and IOV and to further the growth and development of the Company. MoU signed to establish Joint Venture Company in Asia In tandem with the Strategic Investment Agreement, IOV and Coinsilium have executed a Memorandum of Understanding ('MOU') stating the intention to establish a Joint Venture company ('JV Company') in Singapore in order to promote and commercialise RSK's products, services and technologies in the Asian markets to corporations, entrepreneurs, governments and NGOs. Another key objective of the JV Company is to promote the adoption in the region of the RIF token which powers the ecosystem of solutions developed by RSK, their partners and independent developers around the world. The MOU further specifies the intention that Eddy Travia, Chief Executive of Coinsilium, is to be appointed as Director of the JV Company and, as part of his role in the JV, he will provide services to IOV which include acting as IOV's Regional Director for Asia-Pacific. Notwithstanding this new appointment, Eddy will also continue to maintain his existing functions and responsibilities as Chief Executive of Coinsilium. Additional agreements defining the terms of the JV and collaboration between IOV and Coinsilium in Asia are expected to be concluded and signed within the next few weeks and the market will be updated in a timely manner thereafter. This JV further strengthens the proximity and collaboration between the two companies, with Malcolm Palle, Chairman of Coinsilium, already serving as an existing member of the IOV board. RIF Token Coinsilium's continued vesting interest in IOV is represented by way of 1,951,846 RIF tokens. As announced on 19 November 2018, Coinsilium's shareholding of 65,000 series Seed 1 RSK shares was converted to RIF tokens by way of a 'share for token' swap. Eddy Travia, Chief Executive of Coinsilium, commented: "We are very pleased to be able to announce this Strategic Investment Agreement and MoU today, which represents a clear demonstration of confidence in Coinsilium's development strategy, whilst significantly strengthening the ties between Coinsilium and IOV Labs. The rapidly-evolving blockchain ecosystem in Asia is an important strategic market for RSK, and comprises some of the most dynamic and fast-growing blockchain hubs in the world. We look forward to updating the market in the near term as we work towards finalising the definitive JV agreement which will enable us to further our collaboration with the IOV Labs and RSK's teams. The Board continues to focus on delivering long term value to Coinsilium shareholders through continued revenue generation and growth." Diego Gutierrez Zaldivar, Chief Executive Officer of IOV Labs, commented: "This is an extremely exciting time for the IOV Labs team. Asia has always been a key market for us, as the immense innovation in the region will be integral to realising blockchain's full potential. We are very excited about our strategic partnership with Coinsilium as it will help set an important footprint in the region, allowing us to forge new relationships with key partners and solidify the long term success and development of IOV Labs and the RSK blockchain." Total Voting Rights In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, Coinsilium hereby announces that following the issue of the 9,434,000 new ordinary shares it has 135,968,235 ordinary shares of nil par value ("Ordinary Shares") in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote, and 6,130,000 Ordinary Shares held in treasury. There are 142,098,235 Ordinary Shares in issue in total. Following this announcement, IOV Labs' shareholding in Coinsilium represents 6.94% of the issued share capital with voting rights of the Company (135,968,235 Ordinary Shares) excluding the 6,130,000 Ordinary Shares held in treasury. Coinsilium Startup Grind Gibraltar Launch Coinsilium will be hosting the forthcoming Startup Grind session in Gibraltar on Tuesday 28 January where Chairman Malcolm Palle will be participating in a panel session alongside Diego Gutierrez Zaldivar, CEO of IOV Labs, Joey Garcia, Partner at Isolas LLP in charge of the Fintech/DLT team and Gaurang Torvekar, CEO at Indorse, a company in which Coinsilium holds 10% equity interest. The Hon. Albert Isola, HM Government of Gibraltar Minister for Gaming, Finance and Digital Services will be delivering the opening address. The event is for invited guests only and will be filmed for subsequent viewing online. Viewing details will be made available through the Company's website and via social media. https://www.startupgrind.com/events/details/startup-grind-gibraltar-presents-b lockchain-technology-opportunity-for-gibraltar-w-coinsilium-gibraltar-indorse- rskiov-labs/#/ The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. For further information, please contact: Coinsilium Group Limited +44 (0) 7785 381 089 Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman www.coinsilium.com Eddy Travia, CEO Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 207 469 0930 Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl (NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser) SI Capital Limited +44 (0) 1483 413 500 Nick Emerson (Broker) Yellow Jersey PR +44 (0) 20 3004 9512 Chris Flame / Dominic Barretto (PR & IR) Notes to Editors: About Coinsilium Coinsilium is a venture builder, investor and advisor, supporting early-stage blockchain technology companies and the digital token economy. As the first ever IPO of a blockchain company in 2015, Coinsilium harnesses its experience and wide-ranging network to invest in some of the world's leading blockchain projects such as RSK/IOV Labs, Indorse, Blox and Factom. Coinsilium shares are traded on NEX Exchange Growth Market, the primary market for unlisted securities operated by NEX Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. For further information please visit www.coinsilium.com [1] or follow @CoinsiliumGroup on Twitter About IOV Labs IOV Labs [2] is focused on developing the platforms needed for a new blockchain-based financial system that will enable worldwide financial inclusion and bridge the gap between these nascent technologies and mass adoption. The organization currently develops the most popular implementations of the RSK Smart Contract Network [3], RIF [4] and Taringa [5]'s platforms. RSK Network is the most secure Smart Contract platform in the world, as it relies on Bitcoin's hash power. RIF is a suite of open and decentralized infrastructure protocols that enable faster, easier and scalable development of distributed applications (dApps) within a unified environment to enable mass adoption of Bitcoin and RSK and Taringa - Latin America's largest Spanish speaking social network with 30 million users and 1,000 active online communities - through the integration with Bitcoin, RSK and RIF will help shape the Internet of the Future where individuals will be in full control of their information and value. For further information please visit www.iovlabs.org [6] ,www.rsk.co [7] , www. 