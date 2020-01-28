Technavio has been monitoring the IT market in Saudi Arabia 2019-2023 and it is poised to grow by USD 5.85 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Launch of the National Transformation Program (NTP) has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, increasing threat of cybercrime might hamper market growth.

IT Market in Saudi Arabia 2019-2023: Segmentation

IT Market in Saudi Arabia 2019-2023 is segmented as below:

End-User

Government

Telecommunications

BFSI

Oil gas

Others

Component

Hardware

Services

Software

Geographic segmentation

Americas

APAC

EMEA

IT Market in Saudi Arabia 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our IT market in Saudi Arabia 2019-2023 report covers the following areas:

IT Market in Saudi Arabia 2019-2023 size

IT Market in Saudi Arabia 2019-2023 trends

IT Market in Saudi Arabia 2019-2023 industry analysis

This study identifies increasing demand for e-governance as one of the prime reasons driving the growth of IT market in Saudi Arabia during the next few years.

IT Market in Saudi Arabia 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the it market in Saudi Arabia, including some of the vendors such as Accenture, Ejada, IBM, Microsoft and Oracle. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the IT market in Saudi Arabia are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

IT Market in Saudi Arabia 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist the market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the size of IT market in Saudi Arabia and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the IT market in Saudi Arabia

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the vendors in IT market in Saudi Arabia

