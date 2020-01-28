

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - A.G. BARR plc (BAG.L), a producer of drink brands including IRN-BRU, Rubicon and Funkin, Tuesday reported that fiscal 2019 adjusted profit before tax is expected to be at the top end of current market expectations, just ahead of 37 million pounds.



Revenue for the period is expected to be around 255 million pounds, down from last year's 279 million pounds.



In its trading update in respect of the financial year ended January 25, the company said its results reflected challenging trading conditions during the year, particularly across the summer period.



In addition, the company adjusted promotional and pricing position across the year to align more closely with the market. These delivered an increase in average realised price.



Rockstar and Rubicon recovery plans are now being implemented, IRN-BRU has returned to growth in the final quarter and Funkin continues to perform strongly.



The company further said the external landscape remains challenging, however it exits the year with encouraging trading momentum that is expected to continue into 2020.



Roger White, Chief Executive, said, 'Our focus remains the delivery of long-term value growth. We are taking action to reset our business and we enter the new financial year with confidence and a strong trading plan.'



A.G. BARR intends to announce its full year financial results on March 24.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

