A US scientist is proposing a new approach to calculating the optimum angular-tilt of PV panels for a planar surface at a particular site. In his view, the new technique may unlock innovative yield optimization methods for the installation of PV systems.A researcher from the University of New York, Christian Stefano Schuster, is proposing a new technique to calculate the optimum angular-tilt of PV panels for a planar surface at a specific site. Described in the paper The quest for the optimum angular-tilt of terrestrial solar panels or their angle-resolved annual insolation, published on the ScienceDirect ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...