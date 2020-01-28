Scented Candles Market Size to Reach $545.2 Million By 2025 | CAGR: 8.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global scented candles market size is expected to reach USD 545.2 million by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 8.4%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Shifting traction towards various therapeutic procedures including aromatherapy, massage, and spa in order to relax human's body is expected to expand the market and scope for scented candles. Additionally, organically prepared scented candles play a unique role in aroma therapy as they act as diffuser for fragrances, which can be inhaled easily by consumers.

Key suggestions from the report:

The container based segment accounted for more than 55% of the global market revenue in 2018. The dominance is attributed to easy access to these products through offline channels along with excellent convenience offered to the buyers. The pillar segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to 2025

The online segment is expected to witness fastest growth at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2019 to 2025. Most major manufacturers are spending on development of their in-house online distribution channels, in order to serve their buyers. Convenience stores accounted for more than 55% of the global scented candles market revenue in 2018

North America accounted for more than 35% of the global market revenue in 2018. Increased number of spa and massage center in U.S. and Mexico is expected to keep the dominance of the region over the next few years

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Scented Candles Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Container Based, Pillars), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket & Supermarket, Convenience Stores), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/scented-candles-market

The utilization of these candles in aromatherapy results in providing various benefits such as improving sleep, soothing sore joints, treatment of headaches and migraines, fighting bacterial infection, improving digestion, and boosting immunity. According to a research published in November 2016, in Pain Research and Treatment on "The Effectiveness of Aromatherapy in Reducing Pain", it was found that the therapeutic procedure had a significant beneficial effect in combating pain. Such research studies are expected to play a key role in promoting the application of various therapeutic procedures and thus, in turn, will expand the market for scented candles over the next few years.

Product innovation is expected to remain a critical success factor over the next few years. In September 2019, iheartpopcandles launched the "McDreamy" candle inspired by fictional neurosurgeon on Grey's Anatomy, Dr. Derek Shepherd. The candle is being sold on Etsy for USD 20 and is expected to have a fragrance resembling a mix of sea and salt. In the same month, another manufacturer, Poundland launched three new cocktail inspired scented candles, such as Rhubarb and Ginger, Bellini Surprise, and Prosecco Fizz.

In September 2019, Yankee Candle Company launched a candle range designed for any new parents of a newborn. The range is available in varieties of colors and emblazoned with different colored balloons expressing the gender of the baby. The larger jar is available for GBP 27.9 and the smaller jar is available for GBP 17.9. Available fragrances include clean cotton, soft blanket, cherry blossom, fluffy towels, and warm cashmere.

Grand View Research has segmented the global scented candles market based on product, distribution channel, and region:

Scented Candles Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Container Based



Pillars



Others

Scented Candles Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Hypermarket & Supermarket



Convenience Stores



Online

Scented Candles Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America

America

U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India



Central and South America



Middle East and Africa

Find more research reports on Homecare & Decor Industry, by Grand View Research:

Candle Market - The global candle market size was valued at USD 3.45 billion in 2018. High consumption of candles as aesthetic-appealing product among female millennials for household application is anticipated to drive the growth.

The global candle market size was valued at in 2018. High consumption of candles as aesthetic-appealing product among female millennials for household application is anticipated to drive the growth. Air Freshener Dispenser Market - The global air freshener dispenser market size was valued at USD 4.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2019 to 2025.

The global air freshener dispenser market size was valued at in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2019 to 2025. Smokehouse Market - The global smokehouse market size was valued at USD 131.7 million in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 2.2% over the forecast period.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg