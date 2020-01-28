Elbit Medical recently signed an agreement to sell most of its stake in InSightec for $102m at a $702m valuation for the company, leaving Elbit Medical with approximately 4.7% of InSightec (the company estimates approximately 3.7% on a fully diluted basis). At the end of Q319, Elbit Medical owned 22% of InSightec and 18% on a fully diluted basis. Completion of the transaction is subject to Elbit Medical shareholder approval and other conditions. The company expects to use the proceeds of this transaction to repay its debt, fund corporate expenses and use the remaining cash from the transaction to buy back stock through a tender offer.

