Independent research firm Verdantix has released its annual global survey of 403 managers responsible for EHS at large across 25 industries and 35 economies. The interviewees managers responsible for reducing risks in environment, health and safety operations expect an average budget increase of 5% in 2020 compared to 2019. High priorities for 2020 are improving incident management (51%), achieving environmental compliance (46%) and enhancing occupational health, industrial hygiene and ergonomics (34%).

"Our EHS global survey provides unique data on the 2020 budgets, business priorities and technology preferences of senior executives responsible for corporate-wide EHS management strategies and initiatives at the world's largest firms" commented Verdantix Senior Analyst, Yaowen Ma. "With the Verdantix EHS survey data, corporate managers can benchmark against their peer group and tech vendors can align go-to-market plans for 2020 with customer demands."

The Verdantix report, 'Global Corporate Survey 2019: EHS Budgets, Priorities Tech Preferences', is available to research subscription clients. Key findings:

Innovation is a high or essential priority for three-quarter of respondents, with EHS software (51%) being the digital EHS resource most frequently planned for adoption across all operations, compared to mobile apps (30%), digital sensors (29%) and vehicle telematics (24%).

More than half of EHS executives (52%) have implemented a digital transformation strategy within their firms, with 10% viewing themselves as the leading business function for digitization and another 43% in the process of developing a digitization strategy for EHS.

60% of EHS managers view adopting IoT and/or wearable devices as having a high impact or is essential to their success, versus 33% who say it has a low impact.

The top evaluation criteria for software purchasing decisions were user interface quality (45%), ease of integration (37%), ability to configure workflows and forms (30%), and out-of-the-box workflows, analytics and metrics (28%).

The survey also assessed buyers' appetite to enlist vendors to deliver EHS services. EHS software implementation, upgrades and support will have the highest spend increase (27%), followed by improving operational performance (23%). The Verdantix Green Quadrant Digital EHS Services 2019 report found that EY has strengths in EHS software implementation, particularly with Enablon, Arcadis, AECOM, and ERM.

