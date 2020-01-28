New organisation created in response to market projections of rapid growth in the UC market

Node4, the cloud, data centre and communications provider, has announced the launch of N4Engage, a division dedicated to its Unified Communications (UC) and collaboration products, to better serve its customers in this sector, as well as maximise on the market potential of these technologies.

With industry figures quoting a market size projected to exceed £45 billion by 20251, and extensive experience of delivering solutions that are reliable, secure and scalable, the N4Engage business unit is well placed to respond to existing and new customer requirements within the Unified Communications Collaboration (UC&C) space.

"With N4Engage, we wanted to create a division that is driven specifically by customer needs in terms of bringing future solutions to the market," explained Richard Buxton, Director of N4Engage. "The significant shift in the market from on-premises to cloud computing has heralded unprecedented demand for new solutions which we recognise and are responding to. Creating N4Engage will help us maximise on this opportunity by putting the customer at the forefront of the business enabling us to focus on delivering what is 'real' and 'now' in order to thrive in this digitally transformative world."

N4Engage's collaboration solutions remove the complexities of planning, building, and managing infrastructures, and ensures operations are monitored 24/7 by experts to keep businesses operating at peak performance. Working only with best-of-breed vendors, N4Engage offers a broad range of services, all installed, maintained and supported by their in-house team, and hosted within Node4's resilient network, data centre and cloud infrastructure so quality and uptime is assured.

With industry specialists from a wide range of vertical market sectors, N4Engage offers a deep understanding of individual customer requirements and can offer tailor-made, end-to-end solutions designed specifically to address particular challenges accordingly.

Andrew Gilbert, CEO at Node4 added: "We firmly believe that customers want valuable business solutions from us rather than just products. By creating a division that specialises in UC&C we are positioning ourselves to be better able to achieve that goal on their behalf. This has proven to be a successful formula for Node4 in the past with the introduction of our N4Stack business unit and acquisition of Secura Cloud.

"Over the years, we have listened to our customers and made significant investment in our collaboration platforms which has resulted in what we believe is an industry-leading product offering and technical capability."

N4Engage's feature-rich hosted voice, video and team collaboration tools provide employees with the ability to communicate effectively and with ease, whether at the desk, in a meeting room, or out of the office. Omnichannel contact centres are able to provide efficient and flexible communication with their customers, whether via telephone, Social or AI-enabled webchat. For further information about N4Engage, please visit: www.n4engage.co.uk

www.node4.co.uk

1 Source: Grandview Research: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/unified-communication-market?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=PRN_July12_Unified_Communications_RD2&utm_content=Content

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200128005046/en/

Contacts:

Hannah Lawrence

hlawrence@touchdownpr.com

01252717040.