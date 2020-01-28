Aroundtown SA (IRSH) Aroundtown SA announces offer to the holders of its EUR 650,000,000 (EUR 650,000,000 outstanding) 1.5% Notes due 2024 to tender such Notes for purchase for cash 28-Jan-2020 / 10:32 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS), ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE 'UNITED STATES') OR IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON RESIDENT OR LOCATED IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT.* *28 January 2020* *Aroundtown SA announces offer to the holders of its EUR 650,000,000 (EUR 650,000,000 outstanding) 1.5% Notes due 2024 to tender such Notes for purchase for cash.* The Board of Directors of Aroundtown SA (the '*Company*') has decided today to offer to the holders of its EUR 650,000,000 1.5% Notes due 2024 with a principal amount outstanding of EUR 650,000,000 (the '*Notes*') to tender the Notes for purchase by the Company for cash (the '*Offer*'). The Offer shall be subject to the terms and conditions set out in the tender offer memorandum dated 28 January 2020 (the '*Tender Offer Memorandum*') prepared by the Company. Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum. *Material pricing terms* *Amount *Description *Outstanding *Maximum subject of the * *ISIN / Principal *Bench Offer *Clearing to the *Notes* Common Code* Amount* mark* Spread* Spread* Offer* EUR 650,000 XS1449707055 EUR Inter-polated 50 bps To be Any and ,000 1.5 per /144970705 650,000,000 Mid-Swap Rate deter-min all at cent. notes ed. the due 2024 Maximum Offer Spread; as further describ ed in the Tender Offer Memoran dum *After the Settlement Date, the Company will have the option to redeem all of the then outstanding Notes at their principal amount, together with accrued but unpaid interest, if any, to (but excluding) the relevant redemption date, if after the Settlement Date purchases (and corresponding cancellations) and/or redemptions should have been effected in respect of 80 per cent or more in aggregate principal amount of the Notes.* *Rationale for the Offer* The offer is following the Company's liability management strategy, both reducing the cost of debt and extending the average debt maturity period. Furthermore, following the Company's long term strategic goal to achieve an 'A' global rating, the Company would like to have the option to redeem shorter and more expensive debt. *Offer and Modified Dutch Auction Procedure* Subject to the Specified Denomination (as defined in the Tender Offer Memorandum), the Purchase Price will be determined pursuant to a modified Dutch auction procedure, as described in the Tender Offer Memorandum. Under the modified Dutch auction procedure, the Company will announce as soon as reasonably practicable after the Pricing Time on the Pricing Date (a) the Final Acceptance Amount and (b) the price it will pay for such Notes (the '*Purchase Price*'), taking into account the principal amount of Notes so tendered and the Offer Spreads specified (or deemed to be specified, as set out below) by tendering Noteholders in respect of Notes (and therefore the Purchase Yield). The Purchase Price (if any) will represent the lowest price that will enable the Company to purchase an aggregate principal amount of Notes which equals the Final Acceptance Amount. The Purchase Price will be determined in accordance with market convention and expressed as a percentage of the principal amount of the Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer, and is intended to reflect a yield to maturity of the Notes on the Settlement Date based on the Purchase Yield. Specifically, the Purchase Price will equal (a) the value of all remaining payments of principal and interest on the Notes up to and including the scheduled maturity date of the Notes, discounted to the Settlement Date at a discount rate equal to the Purchase Yield (calculated as the sum of the Clearing Spread and the Interpolated Mid-Swap Rate), minus (b) Accrued Interest. The Clearing Spread shall be the lower of (i) 50 basis points (the '*Maximum Offer Spread*') and (ii) a single spread specified in Competitive Tender Instructions by tendering Noteholders, such that (i) or (ii) will enable the Company to purchase its desired principal amount of Notes. If no Competitive Tender Instructions are tendered, the Clearing Spread will be the Maximum Offer Spread. The Clearing Spread will apply to all Notes accepted for purchase, irrespective of whether a Competitive Tender Instruction or Non-Competitive Tender Instruction is submitted in respect of such Notes. *Accrued Interest* The Company will also pay an Accrued Interest Payment in respect of Notes validly tendered and delivered and accepted for purchase by the Company pursuant to the Offer. *Final Acceptance Amount* The Company is not under any obligation to accept for purchase any Notes tendered pursuant to the Offer. The acceptance for purchase by the Company of Notes tendered pursuant to the Offer is at the sole discretion of the Company and tenders may be rejected by the Company for any, or no, reason. On or prior to the Settlement Date, the Final Acceptance Amount will be determined by the Company in its sole discretion at or around the Pricing Time on the Pricing Date and will be announced by the Company as soon as reasonably practicable after the Pricing Time on the Pricing Date. *Scaling of Tender Offers* In the circumstances (described in the Tender Offer Memorandum) in which Notes validly tendered pursuant to the Offer are to be accepted on a _pro rata_ basis, each such tender of Notes will be scaled by a factor (the '*Scaling Factor* ') equal to (i) the Final Acceptance Amount less the aggregate principal amount of the Notes that have been validly tendered and accepted for purchase and are not subject to acceptance on a pro rata basis (if any), divided by (ii) the aggregate principal amount of the Notes that have been validly tendered and are subject to acceptance on a _pro rata_ basis (subject to adjustment to allow for the aggregate principal amount of Notes accepted for purchase, following the rounding of tenders of such Notes described in the next sentence, to equal the Final Acceptance Amount exactly). Each tender of Notes that is subject to scaling will be rounded (up or down at the Company's discretion) to the nearest EUR 100,000 in nominal amount to avoid the repurchase of Notes in principal amounts other than integral multiples of EUR 100,000. *Total Amount Payable to Noteholders* If the Company decides to accept valid tenders of Notes pursuant to the Offer, the total consideration that will be payable to each Noteholder on the Settlement Date for the Notes accepted for purchase from such Noteholder will be an amount (rounded to the nearest EUR 0.01, with EUR 0.005 being rounded upwards) equal to the sum of: (a) the product of (i) the aggregate principal amount of the Notes accepted for purchase from such Noteholder pursuant to the Offer and (ii) the Purchase Price; and (b) the Accrued Interest Payment on the Notes. The Purchase Price will be determined in accordance with market convention, at the Pricing Time on the Pricing Date in the manner described in the Tender Offer Memorandum. *Expected Timetable of Key Events* The following table sets forth the expected dates and times of the key events relating to the Offer. The times and dates below are indicative only and subject to changes. *Events* *Times and Dates * (All times are CET) *Commencement of the Offer* 28 January 2020 Announcement of the Offer made by publication on the website of the Irish Stock Exchange trading as Euronext Dublin at www.ise.ie and through the Clearing Systems. Tender Offer Memorandum available from the Tender Agent. *Expiration Deadline* 5:00 p.m. on 3 February 2020 Final deadline for receipt of valid Tender Instructions by the Tender Agent in order for Noteholders to be able to participate in the Offer. *Announcement of Indicative Results* As soon as reasonably practicable after the Announcement by the Company of Expiration Deadline whether it intends to accept valid tenders of Notes pursuant to the

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 28, 2020 04:32 ET (09:32 GMT)