Tallinn, Estonia, 2020-01-28 10:57 CET -- The Certified Adviser status of NJORD Advokaadibüroo OÜ will be terminated as of February 1, 2020 based on the application received from the company. NJORD Advokaadibüroo OÜ provided advisory services on MTF First North in Estonia. Our full list of all First North Certified Advisers is available here. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.