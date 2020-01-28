B2Broker's customised version of Devexperts dxTrade combined with its technology and deep liquidity has culminated in an unmatchable offering in the industry.

B2Broker, a leading liquidity and technology provider of solutions to the Forex and crypto industry, has signed an agreement with Devexperts, a financial software developer, to license their dxTrade platform. dxTrade is a multi-asset trading solution for brokers which, unlike other existing OTC trading platforms, supports the entire spectrum of assets. This feature will allow B2Broker to become the leading Prime of Prime liquidity provider in the industry.

B2Broker's pool of trading platforms currently includes OneZero Hub, PrimeXM xCore, several MT4 and MT5 trading platforms, together with B2Trader (the company's own Matching Engine platform). With the addition of dxTrade, clients will be able to gain quick and easy access to one of the deepest liquidity pools in the industry for Stocks/Equities, ETFs, CFDs, Futures, Vanilla Options, Commodities, Metals, Forex, Crypto Futures, Crypto Spot, Crypto CFD and Bonds.

The company, which recently expanded its Crypto CFD liquidity offering with the addition of 61 new crypto pairs, now totalling 100 pairs, is recognised as being one of the industry's leading LPs, offering the highest level of support with 24/7 trading and support in English, Russian, Chinese Cantonese and Simplified, Arabic, Spanish, Hindu, Italian, Urdu, Farsi, Pashto, Hebrew and Turkish.

B2Broker recently completed its integration with the dxTrade platform in order to spread liquidity amongst brokers who already use dxTrade, and to offer it to newly established or expanding brokers. From now on, they will be able to connect to one of the largest liquidity pools in the industry in just one minute through FIX API or by connecting to dxTrade directly.

Moreover, B2Broker has integrated B2Core with dxTrade. B2Core, the new name for Trader's Room, is a ready-made functional solution for brokerages which allows clients to verify and register customers and perform functions such as accepting and sending payments, make deposits and withdrawals and open accounts, etc. Companies who use the dxTrade platform can quickly get connected to B2Core prior to launching their own brokerage business.

Finally, the company's cryptocurrency payment gateway, B2BinPay, has also been integrated with dxTrade, enabling clients to securely and cost-effectively send, receive, store, exchange and accept cryptocurrency payments online.

Arthur Azizov, Founder and CEO of B2Broker commented, "Our goal to become a global Prime of Prime liquidity provider became a reality thanks to our tailored version of dxTrade which, in combination with our technology and depth of liquidity, makes our offering unmatchable in the industry."

Evgeny Sorokin, SVP of Software Engineering, Devexperts added: "We are pleased that B2Broker has chosen our modular multi-asset trading platform. dxTrade can be configured to serve different clients in different markets and I am certain that our technology will assist B2Broker with their expansion."

About B2Broker

B2Broker is a liquidity and technology provider of solutions for the crypto and foreign exchange industry. The company specialises in the sphere of B2B services and products, catering for a wide range of clients including large licensed brokers, crypto exchanges, crypto brokers, forex brokers, hedge and crypto funds and professional managers.

B2Broker's advanced base of ready to use technical solutions enable brokers to save time and money on consuming infrastructure projects and focus on enlarging their client base and increasing their revenues.

About Devexperts

Devexperts specializes in the development of tailored software solutions for the Capital Markets industry with clients including retail and institutional brokerage houses, exchanges, and wealth management firms. Devexperts are the developers of the thinkorswim platform and numerous recognized and reliable financial applications, with millions of traders using their technology daily. The services from Devexperts include low-latency market data feeds, AR/VR data visualization, AI digital assistants, deep learning, and market analysis.

