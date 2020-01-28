Seven Million La Banque Postale Online Customers Can Send Money Locally and Globally via Western Union

La Banque Postale, the banking subsidiary of France's postal services' operator, La Poste Group and one of France's major banking networks with 10.3 million active customers today announced as payment agent of Western Union the expansion of global digital payment services, powered by Western Union (NYSE: WU), a leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments.

The integration of Western Union's global cross-border, cross-currency digital money movement platform within La Banque Postale's mobile app and website will enable more than seven million online registered La Banque Postale customers to access Western Union's international payment services and experience.

La Banque Postale's customers have the choice to fund their payments within the app or website using bank card and pay-out at Western Union's Global Retail and Wallet Network.

Western Union's cross-border, cross-currency money movement platform including global settlement capabilities, network, compliance and technology systems enables international real-time cross-border transfers for financial institutions like La Banque Postale. Western Union's initial association with La Poste Group commenced two decades ago with international retail money transfer services. La Poste Group has operated as a Western Union Agent for more than 20 years and now also leverages Western Union's digital platform.

"I am incredibly proud to extend our relationship with La Poste Group and La Banque Postale as agent of Western Union. It has been thrilling to see how our two companies have innovated and collaborated to provide consumers with omnichannel service, offering the flexibility of a fully digitalized web and app experience," said Hikmet Ersek, President and CEO, Western Union.

"Western Union's advanced digital services mark an expansion of our open platform strategy as we help other leading global organizations solve the complexities of cross-border, cross-currency transactions," said Mr. Ersek, speaking from Paris Fintech Forum 2020.

La Banque Postale prides itself on offering its diverse customer base a full range of tailored banking and insurance products and services that are easy to access online or offline.

Postal networks are a significant part of Western Union's vast global retail footprint. In addition to its own iconic retail agent locations around the globe, Western Union services are offered at government-operated post offices and private commercial retail mail service firm locations across 105 countries.

WU-G

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement. Our omnichannel platform connects the digital and physical worlds and makes it possible for consumers and businesses to send and receive money and make payments with speed, ease, and reliability. As of September 30, 2019, our network included over 550,000 retail agent locations offering our branded services in more than 200 countries and territories, with the capability to send money to billions of accounts. Additionally, westernunion.com, our fastest growing channel in 2018, is available in 75 countries, plus additional territories, to move money around the world. With our global reach, Western Union moves money for better, connecting family, friends and businesses to enable financial inclusion and support economic growth. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

About La Banque Postale (www.labanquepostale.fr)

La Banque Postale, a subsidiary of Le Groupe La Poste, is present in the retail banking, insurance and asset management markets. As a civic-minded bank, it supports its customers by offering a sustainable banking relationship with an extensive range of reasonably priced and accessible products and services. As a local bank providing a public service, La Banque Postale meets the needs of everyone: private individuals, businesses, professionals, associations and the local public sector. It strives to serve its customers through the network of post offices, online and over the telephone as part of a fully multi-channel relationship.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200128005375/en/

Contacts:

Western Union

Pia De Lima: 1 954 260 5732 pia.delima@westernunion.com

Carolina Laurijssen: +44 (0) 7740 542 203 Carolina.laurijssen@westernunion.com

La Banque Postale

Victor Labrusse: +33 (0)1 55 44 22 42 victor.labrusse@laposte.fr